13,848 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $72.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

