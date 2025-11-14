1,337 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Express by 136.6% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 640,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $364.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

