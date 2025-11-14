10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $19.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.13. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 440,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16,013.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 400,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,195 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

