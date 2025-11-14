108,900 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. National Pension Service grew its position in CVS Health by 23.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,880,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,672,000 after buying an additional 728,036 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 415.8% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

