William Blair Predicts Harrow’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

HROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 290,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Harrow has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.72.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow by 4,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harrow by 1,944.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 203,333 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Harrow during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 266.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 155,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

