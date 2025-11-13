What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for UNH FY2025 Earnings?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.50. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.41 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.6%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $339.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.66. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.