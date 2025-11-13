What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for VirTra FY2025 Earnings?

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VirTra in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VTSI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

VTSI opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VirTra by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

