What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CAPR FY2026 Earnings?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAPR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of CAPR stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 595,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $273.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

