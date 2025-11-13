Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WVE FY2025 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for WAVE Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -1.44.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 44.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,195,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,100. This trade represents a 64.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 285,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,170. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

