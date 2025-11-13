Raymond James Financial Estimates Bsr Reit FY2026 Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.