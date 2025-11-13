Q3 EPS Estimates for Kraft Heinz Cut by Zacks Research

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 6,922,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,478,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 186,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,583,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,992,000 after purchasing an additional 192,287 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,516,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

