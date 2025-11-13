Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Limoneira

Limoneira Trading Up 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.42. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 64.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.