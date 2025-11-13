Insider Buying: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) CFO Purchases $199,019.46 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Bealer purchased 9,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 32,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,649.66. This represents a 43.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
