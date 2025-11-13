FY2026 EPS Forecast for WAVE Life Sciences Lifted by Analyst

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,720. WAVE Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 285,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,170. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,195,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,100. This represents a 64.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 38.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

