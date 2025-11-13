Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS Position Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,703,252 shares during the period. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp accounts for about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.34% of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp worth $200,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 88.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 29.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.