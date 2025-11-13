币安人生 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $166.85 Million (币安人生)

币安人生 (币安人生) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, 币安人生 has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 币安人生 token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 币安人生 has a total market cap of $166.85 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of 币安人生 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 币安人生 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

币安人生 Profile

币安人生’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. 币安人生’s official Twitter account is @1974489756164575458.

币安人生 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “币安人生 (币安人生) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 币安人生 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of 币安人生 is 0.1711391 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $25,608,254.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 币安人生 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 币安人生 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 币安人生 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 币安人生 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 币安人生 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.