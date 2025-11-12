ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.8651. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $1.8650, with a volume of 1,430 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNET

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 100.39% and a negative net margin of 50.16%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.