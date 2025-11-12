Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2%

ZBH opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.