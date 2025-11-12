Zicix (ZICXD) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Zicix Competitors -785.73% -53.64% -11.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zicix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zicix alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A -0.03 Zicix Competitors $9.89 billion $239.88 million 13.75

Zicix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zicix. Zicix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zicix has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix’s peers have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zicix peers beat Zicix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Zicix

(Get Free Report)

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.