Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.60 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $202,439,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

