Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for F.N.B. Earnings

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.23%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 82.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 233.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

