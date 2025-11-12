Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for CAKE FY2025 Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

