Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 98,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 97,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOUL. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Youlife Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Youlife Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Youlife Group Inc is a blue-collar lifetime service provider with a under school management model and development projects. Youlife Group Inc, formerly known as Distoken Acquisition Corporation, is based in BEIJING.

