YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.76. 15,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.
The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
