YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.76. 15,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:QDTY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 10.87% of YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

