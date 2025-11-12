Xtract One Tech (TSE:XTR) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Xtract One Tech (TSE:XTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.72 and last traded at C$11.72. 13,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 12,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.66.
Xtract One Tech Trading Up 0.5%
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.66.
About Xtract One Tech
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a consistent monthly cash distribution, with the potential for modest long-term capital growth, by investing primarily in exchange-traded funds listed on a recognized Canadian Stock Exchange and managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate (Canadian iShares Fund) that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of income-bearing investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtract One Tech
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Xtract One Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract One Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.