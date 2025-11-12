Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,909 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $253,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 160.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 66,522 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5%

WH opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

