Workiva Inc. $WK Stake Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $31,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Workiva by 8.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Workiva by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Workiva by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Workiva from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 price target on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on Workiva in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

