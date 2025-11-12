Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 1,000 Shares of Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK) Stock

Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $10,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 397,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,015.68. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 4 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $43.52.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 18 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $195.84.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $217.60.

Eureka Acquisition Price Performance

EURK opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Eureka Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURK. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Eureka Acquisition by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Eureka Acquisition by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

