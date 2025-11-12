WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.74 and last traded at $100.67. Approximately 33,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 33,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.32.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 157.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

