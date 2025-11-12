William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for LFST FY2025 Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LFST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.67 and a beta of 1.15. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,407,643 shares of company stock worth $103,466,750 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

