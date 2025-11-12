William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Qiagen

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Qiagen in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

QGEN stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $158,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qiagen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after buying an additional 2,656,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Qiagen by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 1,639,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,078,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

