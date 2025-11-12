What is William Blair’s Forecast for Rapid7 FY2025 Earnings?

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPD. Susquehanna set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $929.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The company had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,630,000 after buying an additional 595,916 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,172,000 after purchasing an additional 851,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,856 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,136,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after buying an additional 1,142,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,543,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

