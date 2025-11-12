What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for HCKT Q1 Earnings?

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for The Hackett Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The Hackett Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in The Hackett Group by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

