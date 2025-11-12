What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Sezzle Q1 Earnings?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sezzle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 90.06%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $56.71 on Monday. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 49,400.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,040. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

