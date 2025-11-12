What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for EE FY2025 Earnings?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $27.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $245.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 478,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $435,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.