What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for LXRX FY2025 Earnings?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $1.20 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.56 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $566.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 206.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2,400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 75,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,521,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 670,838 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 410,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

