What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Innoviva Q4 Earnings?

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Innoviva in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innoviva’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%.
Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 234,898 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
