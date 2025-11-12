What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Innoviva Q4 Earnings?

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Innoviva in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innoviva’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INVA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 234,898 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

