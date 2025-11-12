What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Agenus Q1 Earnings?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Agenus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Agenus Trading Up 1.4%

Agenus stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.39 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.