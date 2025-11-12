What is B. Riley’s Forecast for INSW FY2025 Earnings?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded International Seaways to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.9%

INSW stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,336.52. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,580. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $737,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.