Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for I-Mab (IMAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2025 – I-Mab had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – I-Mab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/27/2025 – I-Mab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – I-Mab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – I-Mab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2025 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – I-Mab had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – I-Mab had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – I-Mab is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – I-Mab had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.