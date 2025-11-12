Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) recently:

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $156.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $167.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Yum! Brands was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/20/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Yum! Brands had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559.68. The trade was a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $4,760,814. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.