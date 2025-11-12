Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,110,000 after acquiring an additional 158,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,924,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

