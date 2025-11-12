Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Camtek by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in Camtek by 12.9% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Camtek by 111.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Camtek to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $129.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.The firm had revenue of $125.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

