Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,306 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $155,088,000 after buying an additional 193,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,949,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,770,000 after buying an additional 3,178,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Rothschild Redb raised Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zephirin Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.48.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

