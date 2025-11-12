Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 977 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

