Wedbush Predicts Stronger Earnings for Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

FHTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

