Wedbush Has Bullish Forecast for Arvinas FY2025 Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arvinas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $719.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.38. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,478.97. The trade was a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

