Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KROS

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KROS opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $514.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3585.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

