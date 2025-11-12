Wedbush Comments on Airbnb’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on Airbnb in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,932,668.30. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.