Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

